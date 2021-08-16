 Skip to main content

Boehringer Ingelheim Scraps Lung Cancer Program With CureVac
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
  • CureVac NV (NASDAQ: CVAC) disclosed among the COVID-19 vaccine highlights that €465 million oncology partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim had been terminated.
  • CureVac and Boehringer had been working to develop the mRNA cancer vaccine candidate since 2014, when CureVac received about €35 million upfront and nearly €430 million in promised milestones. 
  • Boehringer decided to pull the plug in June, and the termination will become effective this November.
  • CVAC did say that a phase 1/2 test in NSCLC with BI1361849 as a combo therapy “is ongoing” and that both companies “are currently assessing options to continue a collaboration on CureVac’s RNA technology platform based on state-of-the-art LNP-based formulations.
  • Also, Monday, CureVac updated investors on progress for its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine efforts. Despite a Phase 3 study showing 48% efficacy for its first-generation shot, CureVac continues to push forward with regulatory efforts in Europe. 
  • The strategy is likely centered around individuals aged 18 to 60 because, by CureVac’s admission, data did not support efficacy for pivotal trial participants older than 60. 
  • In the 18 to 60 age group, vaccine efficacy hit 53% against all disease severities and 77% efficacy.
  • Meanwhile, CureVac is also gearing up efforts to get its second-generation COVID-19 shot into the clinic sometime before the end of 2021. 
  • In preclinical studies, the new generation candidate showed faster response onset, higher titers of antibodies, and stronger memory B and T cell activation than the first vaccine.
  • CVAC closed Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of €1.36 billion.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares closed higher by 4.27% at $61.31 on Monday.

