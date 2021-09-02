 Skip to main content

FDA Schedules Adcomm For Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 11:42am   Comments
FDA Schedules Adcomm For Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot
  • The FDA's panel of outside vaccine advisors will meet in two weeks and discuss Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) supplemental application for a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled on September 17, just three days before the Biden administration said it would roll out boosters. Regulators received the supplemental application just a week ago.
  • Related: Pfizer, BioNTech Now Seeking Full Approval For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose.
  • The announcement for the advisory committee came as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said it had started the submission process for its booster. 
  • Related: Moderna Seeks FDA Approval For COVID-19 Booster Shot.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech filed for approval based on a Phase III study data where 306 volunteers received a third dose between 4.8 and 8 months after their second shot and saw "robust" antibodies against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.
  • For Moderna, the first batch of data submitted is from a Phase II trial that tested the 50 µg dose. The current Moderna vaccine is a 100 µg dose.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.52% at $46.27, while BNTX stock is down 1.07% at $328.94 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

