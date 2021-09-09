 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Shares Gain Amid R&D Day Presentations: What You Need To Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Moderna Shares Gain Amid R&D Day Presentations: What You Need To Know

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), a biotech that rose to prominence with its successful coronavirus vaccine program, is holding its fifth annual R&D day Thursday.

What Happened: At the event, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna detailed recent progress in its clinical programs and issued updates on new development candidates.

The company also provided highlights on select key clinical programs.

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Program: Moderna said it has completed rolling submission of the biologic license application for its mRNA coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in December.

The company said the Phase 2 study of a booster dose of the vaccine showed robust antibody responses.

New Developmental Candidates In The Pipeline: Moderna said it is developing a combination vaccine candidate, codenamed mRNA-1073, that combines its COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine candidate.

Incidentally, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), which has yet to receive approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, said Wednesday it has initiated a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna also said it is developing a pediatric combo vaccine, named mRNA-1365, that combines its RSV vaccine candidate with its mMPV vaccine candidate. The company has in the works a Epstein-Barr virus therapeutic vaccine candidate named MRNA-1195.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 29- Sept. 4): Merck's Keytruda Regulatory Decision, Stray Earnings On Tap In a Light Week

Moderna's Pipeline Updates: With several candidates in development for infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and rare diseases, the company boasts a pipeline with 37 programs in development across 34 development candidates.

Moderna said it is prepping for a global Phase 2/3 study with approximately 34,000 participants of its RSV vaccine candidate, mRNA-1345. The study is expected to begin by the end of 2021.

A Phase 2 study of Moderna's personalized vaccine candidate mRNA-4157, in combination with Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s immunotherapy Keytruda in adjuvant setting of advanced skin cancer is complete.

Additionally, a Phase 2a study of AZD8601 VEGF-A, being developed for patients with ischemic heart disease undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting surgery with moderately impaired systolic function, led by AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), has completed recruitment after enrollment of the low dose cohort.

On rare diseases, Moderna said enrollment in the first cohort in the Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-3927 in propionic acidemia is complete. An investigational new drug application for the GSD1a program is now open, Moderna said. GSD1a is a genetically inherited glycogen storage disease.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were trading 6.19% higher at $449.09 midmorning Thursday.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Why Moderna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock
Moderna And PayPal Lead The QQQ Lower
Downgrades On Economy And Pandemic Pharmaceuticals
Where Moderna Stands With Analysts
Novavax Shares Surge On Vaccine Supply Deal With Japan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CoronavirusBiotech News FDA Events Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com