Moderna Shares Gain Amid R&D Day Presentations: What You Need To Know

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), a biotech that rose to prominence with its successful coronavirus vaccine program, is holding its fifth annual R&D day Thursday.

What Happened: At the event, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna detailed recent progress in its clinical programs and issued updates on new development candidates.

The company also provided highlights on select key clinical programs.

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Program: Moderna said it has completed rolling submission of the biologic license application for its mRNA coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in December.

The company said the Phase 2 study of a booster dose of the vaccine showed robust antibody responses.

New Developmental Candidates In The Pipeline: Moderna said it is developing a combination vaccine candidate, codenamed mRNA-1073, that combines its COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine candidate.

Incidentally, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), which has yet to receive approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, said Wednesday it has initiated a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna also said it is developing a pediatric combo vaccine, named mRNA-1365, that combines its RSV vaccine candidate with its mMPV vaccine candidate. The company has in the works a Epstein-Barr virus therapeutic vaccine candidate named MRNA-1195.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 29- Sept. 4): Merck's Keytruda Regulatory Decision, Stray Earnings On Tap In a Light Week

Moderna's Pipeline Updates: With several candidates in development for infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and rare diseases, the company boasts a pipeline with 37 programs in development across 34 development candidates.

Moderna said it is prepping for a global Phase 2/3 study with approximately 34,000 participants of its RSV vaccine candidate, mRNA-1345. The study is expected to begin by the end of 2021.

A Phase 2 study of Moderna's personalized vaccine candidate mRNA-4157, in combination with Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s immunotherapy Keytruda in adjuvant setting of advanced skin cancer is complete.

Additionally, a Phase 2a study of AZD8601 VEGF-A, being developed for patients with ischemic heart disease undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting surgery with moderately impaired systolic function, led by AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), has completed recruitment after enrollment of the low dose cohort.

On rare diseases, Moderna said enrollment in the first cohort in the Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-3927 in propionic acidemia is complete. An investigational new drug application for the GSD1a program is now open, Moderna said. GSD1a is a genetically inherited glycogen storage disease.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were trading 6.19% higher at $449.09 midmorning Thursday.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates