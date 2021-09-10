 Skip to main content

BioNTech Prepares To Launch COVID-19 Shot For 5 to11 Year Old: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 10:49am   Comments
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is reportedly prepping a launch for its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) for children between 5 and 11 years old.
  • Also read: Pfizer/BioNTech Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Children Below 12 Years.
  • BioNTech CMO Özlem Türeci told the weekly German magazine, Der Spiegel, that the Company would file the results of its trial in 5- to 11-year-olds with regulators across the world "over the next few weeks," reported Reuters.
  •  The Company also said that the final production steps are being adjusted to bottle a lower-dose pediatric vaccine version.
  • "Things are looking good, everything is going according to plan," CEO Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel.
  • The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for children as young as 12 years old, and back in August became the first COVID-19 vaccine to secure full FDA approval for people 16 years and older.
  • Related Content: FDA Schedules Adcomm For Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot.
  • European Medicines Agency and CDC backed the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For 12-15 Age Group.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) began recruiting in March to test the mRNA jab in kids younger than 12 years.
  • In July New York Times reported that Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna would expand vaccine trials in children ages five to 11.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.89% at $45.63, BNTX stock is up 0.93% at $354.64 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

