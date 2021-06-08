Pfizer/BioNTech Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Children Below 12 Years: Reuters
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a bigger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose shot in an earlier stage of the trial.
- The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites, Reuters reported.
- Based on safety, tolerability, and the immune response generated by 144 children in a Phase 1 study, Pfizer will test a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age and 3 micrograms for the age group of 6 months to 5.
- The vaccine has been authorized for use in children as young as 12 in Europe, the U.S., and Canada, and they receive the same dose of 30 micrograms as adults.
- Still, researchers are studying the possibility of a link between heart inflammation and mRNA vaccines, particularly in young men. Both PFE/BNTX and Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are mRNA shots.
- Last week, Israel's Health Ministry said it had found a small number of myocarditis cases observed mainly in young men who received the Pfizer vaccines. The cases were generally mild and short-lasting.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.55% at $38.78, and BNTX shares are down 6.6% at $222.47 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
