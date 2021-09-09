 Skip to main content

Zynerba Stock Moves Higher On Long-Term Zygel Data In Autistic Children
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Zynerba Stock Moves Higher On Long-Term Zygel Data In Autistic Children
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) presented data from the Phase 2 BRIGHT trial of Zygel in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) over a longer-term, 38-week treatment period.
  • Zygel is cannabidiol formulated in a transdermal gel. 
  • The data were presented at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Conference 2021.
  • The open-label Phase 2 study demonstrated over 35% improvement in the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community (ABC-C) irritability subscale at week 14. Patients were allowed to continue treatment for an additional 24 weeks. 
  • In the 18 patients who completed treatment through additional 24 weeks, Zygel improved ABC-C subscale scores (51% to 61% across domains).
  • Improvements in the Parent-Rated Anxiety Scale-ASD score (42%), Autism Parenting Stress Index (40%), and the Autism Impact Measure (19% to 36% across domains) were observed, relative to baseline.
  • Zygel was generally well-tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with data from previous Zygel clinical trials. 
  • Price Action: ZYNE stock is up 4.63% at $4.52 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

