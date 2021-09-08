Novavax Starts COVID-19, Flu Combination Vaccine Trial
- Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has enrolled the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.
- The trial combines Novavax's recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine).
- Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 trials.
- Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Showed Immune Response, Protection Against Variants.
- The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immune response to NanoFlu in 640 healthy adults 50 to 70 years of age.
- Results are expected during the first half of 2022.
- Read Next: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine, Flu Shot Co-administration Preserved Efficacy, Likely 'Viable Strategy'.
- Price Action: NVAX stock is down 0.83% at $268.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General