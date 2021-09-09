Certara Stock Under Pressure On Equity Raise Of $140M At 12% Discount
- Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares at $31.00 per share for gross proceeds of $139.5 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of almost 12% from the last close price of $35.14 on Wednesday.
- Certain selling stockholders are offering 15.5 million shares of common stock.
- Certara will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.
- Recently, Certara agreed to Buy Pinnacle 21 for $310 million in cash and stock.
- Price Action: CERT shares are down 8.96% at $31.99 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
