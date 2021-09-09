 Skip to main content

Certara Stock Under Pressure On Equity Raise Of $140M At 12% Discount
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:32am   Comments
  • Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares at $31.00 per share for gross proceeds of $139.5 million.
  • The offer price represents a discount of almost 12% from the last close price of $35.14 on Wednesday.
  • Certain selling stockholders are offering 15.5 million shares of common stock. 
  • Certara will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. 
  • Recently, Certara agreed to Buy Pinnacle 21 for $310 million in cash and stock
  • Price Action: CERT shares are down 8.96% at $31.99 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

