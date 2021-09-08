 Skip to main content

Soleno Therapeutics' DCCR Shows Benefit On Hunger, Behavioral Parameters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 11:15am   Comments
  • Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has announced top-line results from its ongoing open-label extension study evaluating DCCR (Diazoxide Choline) Extended-Release tablets for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
  • The mean (SE) improvement in hyperphagia (extreme hunger) was highly significant after receiving DCCR for 52 weeks. 
  • After 52 weeks, there were statistically significant improvements in all behavioral domains.
  • The PATH from PWS subjects showed a mean (SE) change of -2.5 (0.38) and -3.4 (0.48) after 26 and 52 weeks compared with that of -8.4 (0.72) and -9.4 (0.74) in matched C602 subjects, showing a statistically significant improvement with DCCR.
  • Patients in study C602 showed no significant change in body fat mass and statistically significant improvements in lean body mass and the ratio of lean body mass to fat mass.
  • Subjects demonstrated highly significant improvements in leptin, adiponectin, and fasting insulin. 
  • Significant improvement in insulin sensitivity was also observed.
  • The FDA has previously conveyed to Soleno that another trial will likely be needed and that open-label data and comparisons with natural history sources may have statistical and other limitations. 
  • Still, it has agreed to review the data to determine whether it is appropriate for the Company to submit an NDA.
  • Price Action: SLNO shares are down 2.95% at $0.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

