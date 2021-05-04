 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Soleno Therapeutics' DCCR Treatment Shows Improvement In Multiple Behavioral Domains In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:
Soleno Therapeutics' DCCR Treatment Shows Improvement In Multiple Behavioral Domains In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients
  • Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNOhas announced the presentation of behavioral outcomes data from its ongoing open-label extension study (C602) of DCCR (diazoxide choline) for Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
  • Prader-Willi Syndrome is characterized by a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life.
  • Data were presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.
  • Through the 48 interviews, 39 behavioral outcomes were identified in seven outcome domains, with an average of 22±5.9 behaviors reported.
  • The three most frequently reported domains were Food-seeking Behaviors, Mealtime Behaviors, and Daily Life Behaviors.
  • 83% of the participants reported a positive change in one or more behavioral outcomes on DCCR, more than 70% reported positive changes in one quarter or more of behaviors. In comparison, 48% reported positive changes in more than half of behaviors.
  • 23% of participants reported a negative behavior change, and 6% reported more than one negative change
  • Price Action: SLNO shares are down 0.8% at $1.18 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLNO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leadership Transition At Amarin, Vaccine Setback For J&J, FDA Nod For Label Expansion of Roche's Asthma Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax-Clover Start Phase 2/3 Vaccine Study. BrainStorm Reports Positive MS Readout, NeoGenomics Goes Shopping
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops Over 150 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Prader-Willi SyndromeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com