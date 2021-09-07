 Skip to main content

Lexaria Bioscience's Formulated Cannabidiol Lowers Blood Pressure In Hypertension Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:09am   Comments
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has announced initial results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 evaluating DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (CBD) for potential application against hypertension. 
  • Related Content: DehydraTECH Delivered Colchicine Can Potentially Treat COVID-19, Side Effects From mRNA Shots.
  • At selected times during the 24-hour study, volunteers with mild to moderate hypertension averaged as much as a 20 mmHg (i.e., 23%) decrease in blood pressure (BP) relative to placebo.
  • Over the 24-hour ambulatory monitoring period, volunteers averaged a significant reduction of 7.0% in systolic pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo.
  • Over the 24-hour ambulatory monitoring period, volunteers averaged a significant reduction of 5.3% in mean arterial pressure (MAP) with DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo.
  • Over the 24-hour ambulatory monitoring period, volunteers averaged a significant reduction of 3.5% in diastolic pressure relative to an increase in diastolic pressure (-0.8 vs. +2.7) from baseline with DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo.
  • Data analysis from the study is continuing, and additional outcomes will be reported upon when complete.
  • Read Next: Lexaria's R&D Program Reveals 5 Exciting Results Within 2 Months.
  • Price Action: LEXX shares are up 15.1% at $7.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

