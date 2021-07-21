 Skip to main content

Lexaria Stock Is Trading Higher As DehydraTECH Delivered Colchicine Can Potentially Treat COVID-19, Side Effects From mRNA Shots

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Lexaria Stock Is Trading Higher As DehydraTECH Delivered Colchicine Can Potentially Treat COVID-19, Side Effects From mRNA Shots

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results.

  • The study demonstrated that DehydraTECH enabled colchicine, one of the products tested by Lexaria with known SARS-CoV-2 antiviral properties, benefited from its proprietary formulation and processing, resulting in increased delivery.
  • Colchicine is occasionally recommended and used to treat emergent pericarditis in children when cardiac inflammation develops following administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
  • It has shown potent effects in mitigating the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. 
  • Study VIRAL-A20-3 was performed using 20 rats dosed via oral gavage using either DehydraTECH or control colchicine formulations. 
  • The study evaluated peak concentration and total drug delivery into the rodent bloodstream.
  • Colchicine achieved 31.9 ng/mL of peak concentration, compared to 16.7 ng/mL in the control group.
  • Total drug delivery for colchicine reached 104.4 ng/mL versus 38.97 ng/mL for the control arm.
  • Price Action: LEXX shares are up 50.50% at $9.92 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

