AstraZeneca's Ultomiris Scores European Nod For Rare Blood Disorder In Kids, Adolescents
- The European Commission has approved Alexion's Ultomiris (ravulizumab) paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in children (with a bodyweight of 10 kg or above) and adolescents. Alexion became a part of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) in July.
- PNH is an ultra-rare and severe blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red blood cells that can cause thrombosis (blood clots) and result in organ damage.
- The approval was based on interim results from the Phase 3 trial that demonstrated Ultomiris effectively achieved complete C5 complement inhibition through 26 weeks for the treatment.
- Ultomiris was first approved in the EU in 2019 to treat adults with PNH and in the EU to treat adults and children with the atypical hemolytic uraemic syndrome (aHUS).
- In June, the FDA expanded the use of Ultomiris to include children (one month of age and older) and adolescents with PNH.
- Price Action: AZN stock closed 1.48% higher at $59.59 on Thursday.
