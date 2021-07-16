 Skip to main content

Alexion's Ultomiris Shows Compelling, Durable Efficacy In Rare Muscle Weakness Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXNannounced topline results from a Phase 3 study evaluating Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). 
  • The study met its primary endpoint, with a statistically significant change in MG-ADL score from baseline through Week 26 for Ultomiris compared to placebo (-3.1 versus -1.4).
  • Myasthenia Gravis-Activities of Daily Living Profile (MG-ADL) is a patient-reported scale to assess MG symptoms and their effects on daily activities.
  • 30% of Ultomiris patients experienced an improvement of at least 5 points in their MG clinical severity score than 11.3% on placebo. 
  • These improvements were observed as early as Week 1 and were sustained through Week 26.
  • The proportion of patients who improved at least 3 points in MG-ADL score (56.7% versus 34.1% placebo) was not considered statistically significant.
  • On the safety front, the most frequently observed adverse events were headache (Ultomiris: 18.6%; placebo: 25.8%), diarrhea (15.1% vs. 12.4%), and nausea (10.5% vs. 10.1%). 
  • The most frequently observed serious adverse events were MG crisis (Ultomiris: 1.2%) and MG worsening (placebo: 3.4%).
  • Alexion plans to submit regulatory filings in the U.S., European Union, and Japan in late 2021/early 2022.
  • Price Action: ALXN shares closed at $180.51 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs myasthenia gravis Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

