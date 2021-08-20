Why Did AstraZeneca's Alexion Stop Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trial?
- AstraZeneca Inc's (NASDAQ: AZN) newly acquired Alexion division will stop developing a treatment for the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) due to lack of efficacy in a late-stage trial.
- Following an interim analysis, Alexion says it will scrap a Phase 3 study testing the long-acting C5 inhibitor Ultomiris as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- Since starting in January 2020, the trial has enrolled 382 patients, per trial records.
- All of them will now stop taking study medication, either Ultomiris or placebo, and complete any necessary follow-up evaluations.
- The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended trial discontinuation "due to lack of efficacy," Alexion said, as measured by the ALS functional rating scale-revised (ALSFRS-R) score.
- No safety concerns were reported.
