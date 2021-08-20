 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did AstraZeneca's Alexion Stop Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trial?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Did AstraZeneca's Alexion Stop Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trial?
  • AstraZeneca Inc's (NASDAQ: AZN) newly acquired Alexion division will stop developing a treatment for the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) due to lack of efficacy in a late-stage trial.
  • Following an interim analysis, Alexion says it will scrap a Phase 3 study testing the long-acting C5 inhibitor Ultomiris as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. 
  • Since starting in January 2020, the trial has enrolled 382 patients, per trial records. 
  • All of them will now stop taking study medication, either Ultomiris or placebo, and complete any necessary follow-up evaluations.
  • The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended trial discontinuation "due to lack of efficacy," Alexion said, as measured by the ALS functional rating scale-revised (ALSFRS-R) score. 
  • No safety concerns were reported.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.52% at 59.49 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cuts Risk Of Symptomatic Disease By 77%
After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat
Compugen's Out-Licensed Lung Cancer Candidate Enters Human Trial
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments
Unusual Options Activity Insight: AstraZeneca
Moderna's Shot Seems To Have A Better Shot Against Delta Than Pfizer's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs multiple sclerosis Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com