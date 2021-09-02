BeiGene's Brukinsa Scores FDA Approval For Rare Blood Cancer Indication
- The FDA has approved BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).
- Brukinsa WM approval is the second therapy approved specifically for the treatment of this rare type of lymphoma.
- The approval is primarily based on results from Phase 3 ASPEN trial.
- The very good partial response (VGPR) rate was 28% with Brukinsa, compared to 19% with ibrutinib.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: BGNE stock is up 0.35% at $328.39 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.