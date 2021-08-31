Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Elicits Higher Antibodies Than Pfizer/BioNTech Jab, Study Suggests
- According to a study in Belgium, Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine generated more than double the antibodies than the shot made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
- The research study assessed almost 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital system, directly comparing immune responses.
- The study found antibody levels among individuals who hadn’t been infected with the coronavirus before getting two doses of the Moderna vaccine averaged 2,881 units per milliliter, compared with 1,108 units/mL in an equivalent group who got two jabs of the Pfizer shot.
- Moderna’s vaccine was associated with a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to Pfizer’s in a review of people in the Mayo Clinic Health System in the U.S. from January to July.
- The results were reported in a separate study released ahead of publication and peer review on August 9.
- Read Next: What’s The Risk Of Blood Clots After Getting A COVID-19 Vaccination? This Study Shows Encouraging Data
- Price Action: PFE stock is down 1.51% at $46.05, BNTX stock is down 4.71% at $328.76, while MRNA stock is up 0.97% at $374.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga