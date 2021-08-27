What's The Risk Of Blood Clots After Getting A COVID-19 Vaccination? This Study Shows Encouraging Data
- U.K. researchers have published a new paper showing that the risk of blood clots is much higher after a COVID-19 infection than the COVID-19 vaccination. The data further reinforces the benefit of the vaccination.
- The researchers evaluated data from more than 29 million individuals in the U.K., comparing the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccines to COVID-19 cases.
- It was that for every 10 million people who receive their first AstraZeneca shot, there were 107 more cases of low platelet counts than expected, another 66 developed blood clots, and seven had CVST or blood clotting in the brain.
- For those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, there were an extra 143 cases of ischemic stroke.
- The numbers rose sharply when looking at COVID-19 patients. There were an estimated 934 excess cases of low platelets, 12,614 incidents of blood clots, 1699 of ischemic stroke, and 20 of CVST.
- The data come from a nearly five-month period starting at the beginning of December 2020 through April 24, 2021.
