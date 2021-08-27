Medigus-Backed Polyrizon Develops Technology Potentially Effective Against Influenza Virus
- Privately held company Polyrizon Ltd, in which Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) owns 35.86% of share capital, has announced preclinical data for its Capture and Contain (C&C) platform technology.
- The data shows that the technology can reduce the risk of infection with Influenza virus H1N1 and may potentially also treat additional Cold viruses.
- Polyrizon tested several formulations of its lead platform against Influenza virus H1N1.
- In these studies, the product candidates demonstrated high efficacy by preventing the influenza virus from affecting epithelial host cells and inhibiting cell death.
- Polyrizon's new product candidate protects the nasal cavity and the respiratory tract.
- Price Action: MDGS shares are up 8.11% at $1.60 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
