Medigus-Backed Polyrizon Develops Technology Potentially Effective Against Influenza Virus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Medigus-Backed Polyrizon Develops Technology Potentially Effective Against Influenza Virus
  • Privately held company Polyrizon Ltd, in which Medigus Ltd (NASDAQ: MDGS) owns 35.86% of share capital, has announced preclinical data for its Capture and Contain (C&C) platform technology.
  • Related Content: Medigus-Backed Polyrizon's COVID-19 Technology Is Effective Against Coronavirus, Preclinical Study Shows.
  • The data shows that the technology can reduce the risk of infection with Influenza virus H1N1 and may potentially also treat additional Cold viruses.
  • Polyrizon tested several formulations of its lead platform against Influenza virus H1N1. 
  • In these studies, the product candidates demonstrated high efficacy by preventing the influenza virus from affecting epithelial host cells and inhibiting cell death.
  • Polyrizon's new product candidate protects the nasal cavity and the respiratory tract.
  • Price Action: MDGS shares are up 8.11% at $1.60 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

