Medigus-Backed Polyrizon's COVID-19 Technology Is Effective Against Coronavirus, Preclinical Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Privately-held Polyrizon Ltd has reported preclinical data showing that its proprietary technology potentially reduces the risk of infection with Human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19.

  • Medigus Ltd's (NASDAQ: MDGS) owns 33.24% of Polyrizon's share capital.
  • Polyrizon's technology is designed to safely prevent allergens and virus intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities. It includes a bio-gel applied topically and can be formulated both for wet and dry administration.
  • Data from Polyrizon's cell-culture study that lasted a month confirms that the product works dose-dependent to reduce cells' infection effectively.
  • Polyrizon tested a few prototypes of its lead platform against COVID-19. In these studies, the products demonstrated high efficacy over the controlled groups by preventing coronavirus from affecting epithelial host cells and inhibiting cell death. 
  • In addition, the product shows a favorable safety profile in cell toxicity studies.
  • Polyrizon is planning clinical trials for its products subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. The first efficacy results are currently expected within the next 12 months.
  • Price Action: MDGS shares are up 15.9% at $1.75 during the market session on the last check Friday.

