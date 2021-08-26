 Skip to main content

Exelixis - Takeda's Cabometyx Scores Approval In Japan For Kidney Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Exelixis - Takeda's Cabometyx Scores Approval In Japan For Kidney Cancer
  • Exelixis Inc's (NASDAQ: EXEL) collaborating partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd have received approval for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in Japan.
  • The approval covers Cabometyx combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivi (nivolumab) for unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
  • The approval is based on the CheckMate 9ER Phase 3 trial. 
  • The Cabometyx combination demonstrated superior overall survival and doubled median progression-free survival and objective response rate versus sunitinib, with a favorable safety profile.
  • Per the terms of Exelixis and Takeda's collaboration and license agreement, Exelixis will receive a milestone payment of $20 million from Takeda. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: TAK stock is down 0.30% at $16.77 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday, and EXEL stock closed 0.11% lower at $18.91 on Wednesday.

