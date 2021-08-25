Emergent BioSolutions' COVID-19 Plasma Candidate To Be Tested As Outpatient Treatment
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has announced the initiation of a Phase 3 trial that will evaluate its investigational SARS-CoV-2 Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIG) plasma-derived therapy.
- Related: Emergent BioSolutions' Plasma-Based Therapy Candidate Flunks COVID-19 Study.
- The trial will assess the therapy as a potential outpatient treatment for patients at high risk of progression to severe disease, including adults 55 and older and those who are immunocompromised.
- The NIAID-sponsored INSIGHT-012 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of hyperimmune globulin products derived from plasma of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have developed neutralizing antibodies.
- The randomized controlled clinical trial assigns participants to receive infusions of either a placebo or one of two hyperimmune globulin products, including Emergent's COVID-HIG, in addition to standard of care in all groups.
- The trial plans to enroll approximately 800 patients.
- Price Action: EBS shares closed 1.43% lower at $62.76 on Tuesday.
