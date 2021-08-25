 Skip to main content

Emergent BioSolutions' COVID-19 Plasma Candidate To Be Tested As Outpatient Treatment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has announced the initiation of a Phase 3 trial that will evaluate its investigational SARS-CoV-2 Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIG) plasma-derived therapy.
  • Related: Emergent BioSolutions' Plasma-Based Therapy Candidate Flunks COVID-19 Study.
  • The trial will assess the therapy as a potential outpatient treatment for patients at high risk of progression to severe disease, including adults 55 and older and those who are immunocompromised.
  • The NIAID-sponsored INSIGHT-012 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of hyperimmune globulin products derived from plasma of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have developed neutralizing antibodies. 
  • The randomized controlled clinical trial assigns participants to receive infusions of either a placebo or one of two hyperimmune globulin products, including Emergent's COVID-HIG, in addition to standard of care in all groups.
  • The trial plans to enroll approximately 800 patients.
  • Price Action: EBS shares closed 1.43% lower at $62.76 on Tuesday.

