Thailand-Developed System Can Draw Out More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: All You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Researchers in Thailand have developed a machine to draw out COVID-19 vaccine doses more efficiently and optimize lower-than-expected supplies.

  • According to researchers at Chulalongkorn University, using a robotic arm, the AutoVacc system can draw 12 doses of the AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine in four minutes from a vial.
  • That is up 20% from the standard 10 doses drawn manually. 
  • Currently, the machine only works on AstraZeneca multi-dose vials, and labels show that each vial can provide 10 to 11 doses.
  • While some health workers using low dead space syringes can draw up to 12 doses per vial, it requires manpower and a high skill level, said Juthamas Ratanavaraporn, the lead researcher.
  • The research team says they would produce 20 more AutoVacc units within three or four months, but government funds and support would be needed to expand.
  • The prototype machine costs 2.5 million Thai baht ($76,243), including other materials like syringes, said Juthamas, adding that while they were open to export opportunities.
  • She added that they also plan to make similar machines to use with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines.
  • Photo by Paul McManus from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care General

