Are COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Delta Variant? Probably Not So Much
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Are COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Delta Variant? Probably Not So Much
  • COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Oxford–AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) have shown effectiveness against the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
  • But the protection drops away over time, a study in the U.K. has concluded.
  • Researchers analyzed a data set comprising the results of more than 2.6 million PCR tests. 
  • The results, published in a preprint on 19 August, suggest that both vaccines are effective against Delta after two doses but that the protection they offer wanes with time. 
  • Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine was 92% effective at keeping people from developing a high viral load 14 days after the second dose. But the vaccine's effectiveness fell to 90%, 85%, and 78% after 30, 60, and 90 days, respectively.
  • Oxford-AstraZeneca shot was 69% effective against a high viral load 14 days after the second dose, falling to 61% by 90 days.
  • The data also suggest that the time between doses of vaccine doesn't affect vaccine effectiveness.
  • Related: Do mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Skin Or Kidney Disorders? EMA Investigates Possible Links.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.87% at $48.88, BNTX stock is down 7.95% at $335.06, AZN stock is down 0.31% at $59.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

