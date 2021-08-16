Do You Need A COVID-19 Booster Dose? Pfizer-BioNTech Submit Initial Data To Support Idea
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have submitted Phase 1 data to the FDA to support the evaluation of their COVID-19 booster dose for future licensure.
- The data also will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.
- Phase 1 data, part of the companies' Phase 1/2/3 trial program, evaluated a third dose's safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity from the Phase 1 trial of the two-dose series.
- Participants received a 30-µg booster dose 8 to 9 months after receiving the second dose. Results from the group showed that the third dose elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibodies against the initial virus and variants.
- Phase 3 results evaluating the third dose are expected shortly.
- Last week, FDA authorized a third mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to immunocompromised individuals. The CDC panel also voted in favor of the recommendation.
