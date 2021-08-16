Edgewise's Inherited Neuromuscular Disorder Candidate Receives FDA Fast Track Tag
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Edgewise Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: EWTX) EDG-5506 for Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD).
- EDG-5506, a selective, small molecule myosin inhibitor designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in DMD and BMD.
- The candidate is advancing in the Phase 1 clinical trial.
- The Company expects to have Phase 1 topline Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) data in healthy volunteers and individuals with BMD later in 2021.
- BMD is an inherited neuromuscular disorder that results from truncation or mutation of the X-linked dystrophin gene yielding unstable and/or dysfunctional dystrophin expression in muscles.
- Price Action: EWTX shares are down 0.31% at $16.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.
