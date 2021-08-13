Mustang Bio, Mayo Clinic Join Forces On New CAR T Tech In Tumor Settings
- Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) executed an exclusive license agreement with Mayo Clinic for a new approach to administering chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies and potentially be used as an off-the-shelf therapy.
- The technology uses a two-step approach. First, a peptide is administered to drive the proliferation of the patient's resident T cells.
- Then a viral CAR construct is administered directly into the lymph nodes of the patient. In turn, the viral construct infects the activated T cells and effectively forms CAR T cells in vivo in the patient.
- Successful implementation may lead to an off-the-shelf product with no need to isolate and expand patient T cells ex vivo.
- Preclinical proof-of-concept has been established, and the ongoing development of the technology will occur at Mayo Clinic.
- Mustang plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application for a multicenter Phase 1 trial once a lead construct has been identified.
- Price Action: MBIO shares are up 1.51% at $2.82 during the market session on the last check Friday.
