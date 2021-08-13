Atea Unveils Trial Amendments, New Data For COVID-19 Program
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has unveiled some changes to its AT-527 COVID-19 Phase 2 program to keep up with the "evolving COVID-19 environment."
- The amendments include changing the Phase 2 trial's primary endpoint from disease progression to virology, namely the drug's effect on patients' viral load, adding 110 more patients in a new cohort, and testing higher treatment doses.
- The data reported in June showed that on the second day of treatment, patients achieved 80% greater mean reduction from baseline viral load than placebo.
- Atea is also running a Phase 2 trial (MOONSONG) and a Phase 3 study (MORNINGSKY) in the COVID-19 outpatient setting.
- Data from both studies are expected by the end of 2021.
- Atea also revealed a follow-on study that will enroll about 1,000 patients from the MORNINGSKY trial to assess the impact of AT-527 in patients who develop so-called "long COVID."
- Finally, Atea reported new data from healthy volunteers showing that AT-527 reached target levels in the fluid lining of the lungs, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus replicates.
- Atea ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $816.5 million.
- Price Action: AVIR shares closed at $31.11 on Thursday.
