Atea Unveils Trial Amendments, New Data For COVID-19 Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 6:36am   Comments
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIRhas unveiled some changes to its AT-527 COVID-19 Phase 2 program to keep up with the "evolving COVID-19 environment." 
  • The amendments include changing the Phase 2 trial's primary endpoint from disease progression to virology, namely the drug's effect on patients' viral load, adding 110 more patients in a new cohort, and testing higher treatment doses. 
  • The data reported in June showed that on the second day of treatment, patients achieved 80% greater mean reduction from baseline viral load than placebo. 
  • Atea is also running a Phase 2 trial (MOONSONG) and a Phase 3 study (MORNINGSKY) in the COVID-19 outpatient setting. 
  • Data from both studies are expected by the end of 2021.
  • Atea also revealed a follow-on study that will enroll about 1,000 patients from the MORNINGSKY trial to assess the impact of AT-527 in patients who develop so-called "long COVID." 
  • Finally, Atea reported new data from healthy volunteers showing that AT-527 reached target levels in the fluid lining of the lungs, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus replicates. 
  • Atea ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $816.5 million.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares closed at $31.11 on Thursday.

