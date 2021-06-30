 Skip to main content

Atea Pharma's AT-527 Rapidly Reduces Viral Load Levels In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Atea Pharma's AT-527 Rapidly Reduces Viral Load Levels In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has announced positive interim results from a Phase 2 study evaluating AT-527 in hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. 
  • Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) and Atea jointly develop AT-527, an oral direct-acting antiviral agent derived from Atea's purine nucleotide prodrug platform.
  • On Day 2, patients receiving AT-527 experienced a 0.7 log10 (80%) greater mean reduction from baseline viral load than placebo. 
  • AT-527's antiviral activity was also observed in patients with higher baseline viral loads. 
  • The AT-527 arm achieved SARS-CoV-2 clearance as early as Day 2 (in 6% of patients), Day 8 (in 7% of patients), Day 10 (in 33% of patients), and Day 12 (in 31% of patients) compared to 0% of patients in the placebo arm.
  • By Day 14 (last viral sampling study day), approximately 47% of patients in the AT-527 arm and 22% in the placebo arm had no detectable RNA virus.
  • No drug-related serious adverse events were reported, and AT-527 was safe and well-tolerated. 
  • Final data from the complete Phase 2 program will be submitted to an upcoming medical congress or a peer-reviewed publication.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares are down 7.87% at $22.49 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

