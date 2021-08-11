 Skip to main content

FibroGen Shares Are Trading Lower As FDA Shoots Down Roxadustat Application, Asks For Additional Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • The FDA has issued a complete response letter regarding the marketing application for FibroGen Inc's (NASDAQ: FGEN) roxadustat for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • The letter indicates the FDA will not approve the roxadustat NDA in its present form and has requested an additional clinical study of roxadustat be conducted.
  • Roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile, and South Korea for CKD anemia in non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients.
  • The product received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The European Commission decision is expected by the end of August.
  • Roxadustat is a HIF-PH inhibitor that promotes erythropoiesis or red blood cell production.
  • In July, FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-to-1 against approval of roxadustat for non-dialysis-dependent patients and 12-to-2 against approval for dialysis-dependent indications.
  • Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMF) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) are collaborating with Fibrogen to develop and commercialize roxadustat.
  • Price Action: FGEN shares are down 2.20% at $12.90 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

