WHO Is Currently Not In Favor Of COVID Booster Shots Citing Lack Of Data: CNBC
- The World Health Organization does not recommend COVID-19 booster shots “at this time,” citing a lack of data on their effectiveness, CNBC reported.
- Dr. Kate O’Brien, the WHO’s director of immunization, vaccines, and biologicals, said the organization is still researching whether a booster shot is required for increased protection against the variants.
- Executives from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have all said Americans would eventually need a booster following their first series of vaccinations.
- Pfizer plans to submit its application to U.S. regulators for a booster dose in August.
- If the WHO endorsed a booster shot, O’Brien said it would likely only be for select groups of recipients, like the elderly or people with other conditions that make them vulnerable to severe disease.
- She added that the WHO is also evaluating whether to approve booster shots “on a product-by-product basis, because not all the products are the same.”
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
