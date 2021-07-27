AbbVie, Alphabet-Founded Calico Extends Collaboration Focused on Aging, Age-Related Diseases
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Calico Life Sciences have collaborated to discover and develop new therapies for patients with age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration and cancer.
- It is the second extension of the collaboration initially established in 2014.
- Calico is founded by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) together with Calico CEO Arthur Levinson. Under the terms of the agreement, the collaboration between the two companies will extend in 2022 for an additional three years.
- Calico will be responsible for research and early development until 2025 and will advance collaboration projects into Phase 2a through 2030.
- AbbVie will continue to support Calico in its early R&D efforts and, following completion of Phase 2a studies, will have the option to manage late-stage development and commercial activities.
- Both parties will share costs and profits equally and contribute an additional $500 million to the collaboration.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.06% at $117.73 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
