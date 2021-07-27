 Skip to main content

AbbVie, Alphabet-Founded Calico Extends Collaboration Focused on Aging, Age-Related Diseases

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 10:48am   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Calico Life Sciences have collaborated to discover and develop new therapies for patients with age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration and cancer. 
  • It is the second extension of the collaboration initially established in 2014. 
  • Calico is founded by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) together with Calico CEO Arthur Levinson. Under the terms of the agreement, the collaboration between the two companies will extend in 2022 for an additional three years. 
  • Calico will be responsible for research and early development until 2025 and will advance collaboration projects into Phase 2a through 2030. 
  • AbbVie will continue to support Calico in its early R&D efforts and, following completion of Phase 2a studies, will have the option to manage late-stage development and commercial activities. 
  • Both parties will share costs and profits equally and contribute an additional $500 million to the collaboration.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.06% at $117.73 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

