EXCLUSIVE: Celularity's CEO On 'One-Size-Fits-All' Product, Palantir Connection

Former PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) president and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO John Sculley raved about Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

Celularity founder and CEO Robert Harini appeared on "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Celularity went public via special purpose acquisition company GX Acquisition Corp. on July 16.

Celularity focuses on delivering cellular medicines derived from the postpartum human placenta, Harini told Benzinga.

Sculley is a founding director and vice chairman of the board at Cellularity.

Harini said he's fortunate to work on the noble pursuit of transforming living cells into medicine with Sculley. Harini went on to talk more about Sculley, an award he received from Pope Francis and more.

See the full interview here:

Key Highlights:

The human placenta is "nature's stem cell factory." Celularity uses the placenta to produce a product that is "one-size-fits-all."

Celularity uses Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) to enhance the quality of its products. Palantir sought out the partnership because of its deep interest in biological science and the health care industry.

(NYSE: PLTR) to enhance the quality of its products. Palantir sought out the partnership because of its deep interest in biological science and the health care industry. One great future opportunity will be to find ways to mitigate the degenerative changes that occur with aging. Cellular biology is "here to stay."

Harini developed his passion after being intrigued by the possibility for stem cells to be used as a tool for restoring function in a damaged brain.

He believes Celularity's future products will have the quality and economics to help lead the industry.

CELU Price Action: Celularity shares gained 4.05% Tuesday, closing at $21.85.