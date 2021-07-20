 Skip to main content

MediWound's NexoBrid Shows Significant Beneficial Impact On Pediatric Burn Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:18am   Comments
MediWound's NexoBrid Shows Significant Beneficial Impact On Pediatric Burn Patients
  • MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWDhas announced topline results from Phase 3 pediatric study with NexoBrid to treat severe thermal burns. 
  • The 145-subject study met its three primary endpoints. 
  • NexoBrid demonstrated a significant reduction in time to achieve complete eschar (burn tissue) removal and a substantial decrease in wound area requiring surgical excision while demonstrating non-inferiority to standard-of-care in quality of scars. 
  • The study also met certain secondary endpoints showing a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of surgical excision and a drop in the need for autograft in deep partial burns and a favorable trend in reducing blood loss during the eschar removal process. 
  • In addition, the study showed that NexoBrid was safe and well-tolerated.
  • The long-term follow-up for cosmesis and function, quality of life, and safety measurements are ongoing, and data is expected in 1H of 2023.
  No deleterious effect on wound healing was observed, and NexoBrid was found to be safe and well-tolerated. 
  • No safety concerns were identified in the study population.
  • NexoBrid is approved in the European Union and other international markets.
  • Price Action: MDWD shares are trading higher by 16.3% at $5.22 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Pediatrics Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

