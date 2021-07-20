MediWound's NexoBrid Shows Significant Beneficial Impact On Pediatric Burn Patients
- MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) has announced topline results from Phase 3 pediatric study with NexoBrid to treat severe thermal burns.
- The 145-subject study met its three primary endpoints.
- NexoBrid demonstrated a significant reduction in time to achieve complete eschar (burn tissue) removal and a substantial decrease in wound area requiring surgical excision while demonstrating non-inferiority to standard-of-care in quality of scars.
- The study also met certain secondary endpoints showing a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of surgical excision and a drop in the need for autograft in deep partial burns and a favorable trend in reducing blood loss during the eschar removal process.
- In addition, the study showed that NexoBrid was safe and well-tolerated.
- The long-term follow-up for cosmesis and function, quality of life, and safety measurements are ongoing, and data is expected in 1H of 2023.
- No safety concerns were identified in the study population.
- NexoBrid is approved in the European Union and other international markets.
- Price Action: MDWD shares are trading higher by 16.3% at $5.22 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
