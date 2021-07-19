 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi's Oral Treatment For Sleeping Sickness Gets FDA Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Sanofi's Oral Treatment For Sleeping Sickness Gets FDA Approval
  • The FDA has approved Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) fexinidazole as the first all-oral treatment for both stages of the Trypanosoma brucei gambiense form of sleeping sickness in patients six years of age and older and weighing at least 20 kg.
  • Sleeping sickness is a parasitic disease transmitted by the bite of an infected tse-tse fly. 
  • Fexinidazole is indicated as a 10-day once-a-day treatment.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.79% at $51.06 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

5 French Stocks To Consider For Bastille Day
Sanofi, GSK Get Nod For Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In India
WHO Recommends IL-6 Drugs From Sanofi, Roche For Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients
Sanofi Bets Over $1B For Eureka's Multiple Myeloma Candidate
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Neutralizing Titers Against All Variants Tested
Sanofi Invests To Build Internal Capabilities in mRNA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com