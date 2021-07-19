Sanofi's Oral Treatment For Sleeping Sickness Gets FDA Approval
- The FDA has approved Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) fexinidazole as the first all-oral treatment for both stages of the Trypanosoma brucei gambiense form of sleeping sickness in patients six years of age and older and weighing at least 20 kg.
- Sleeping sickness is a parasitic disease transmitted by the bite of an infected tse-tse fly.
- Fexinidazole is indicated as a 10-day once-a-day treatment.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.79% at $51.06 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.