Xeris Pharma, Tetris Ink Commercialization Pact For Ogluo In Europe

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:53am   Comments
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERShas entered into an exclusive agreement with Tetris Pharma Limited to commercialize Ogluo in the European Economic Area, the U.K., and Switzerland.
  • Ogluo is indicated to treat severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus.
  • Xeris will be responsible for product supply, and Tetris will be responsible for the commercialization of Ogluo in the Territory.
  • Xeris will receive up to $71 million in payments tied to the first commercial sale and other related milestone payments and collect a royalty on net sales.
  • The Company expects to launch Ogluo in the U.K. by the end of 2021 and at least seven additional countries by mid-2022.
  • Xeris estimates there are more than five million patients on insulin and at risk of severe hypoglycemia in the Territory, with only an estimated 10-20% having a prescription for glucagon.
  • Price Action: XERS shares are down 1.30% at $3.42 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

