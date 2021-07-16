 Skip to main content

Governor Cuomo Backs Regeneron's $1.8B Expansion Plans In Westchester County

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGNplans to spend $1.8 billion and hire 1,000 new workers as part of an ambitious, two-phase expansion at its Tarrytown, NY campus.
  • The investment will expand its research, preclinical manufacturing, and support facilities.
  • The blueprints include space for eight new buildings, three parking garages, and a massive 900,000-square-foot central utility plant on site. 
  • In all, the project will take six years to complete and could bring $283 million in direct and indirect revenue for the NY state government and add $2 billion to the state’s economy.
  • It’s a rosy deal from Cuomo, reportedly Regeneron CEO Len Schleifer’s close associate, who signed off on the $100 million in hiring incentives that will come with the deal. 
  • The governor has had a close relationship with Regeneron since his father signed a $250,000 check from the state’s Empire State Development Corporation to invest in the drugmaker in 1989, just a year into its existence.
  • Price Action: REGN shares are down 0.72% at $584.08 during the market session on the last check Friday.

