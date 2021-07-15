BioCryst Outlines Pivotal Trial Designs For BCX9930 In Rare Blood Disorder
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) has announced the designs for REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2, two upcoming pivotal trials for its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
- REDEEM-1 will compare the efficacy and safety of BCX9930 monotherapy versus C5 inhibitor in approximately 81 PNH patients.
- REDEEM-2 will evaluate the efficacy and safety of BCX9930 as monotherapy versus placebo in approximately 57 PNH patients not currently receiving complement inhibitor therapy.
- The primary endpoint for both trials is the change from baseline in hemoglobin (Hb), assessed at weeks 12 to 24 in REDEEM-1 and at week 12 in REDEEM-2.
- Key secondary endpoints for both trials are the proportion of transfusion-free subjects, the number of units of packed red blood cells (pRBC) transfused, and change from baseline in FACIT-Fatigue score.
- Enrollment will start in the second half of 2021.
