NLS Pharma Stock Gains As Its Narcolepsy Candidate To Enter Mid-Stage Study Next Month
- The FDA has accepted NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd's (NASDAQ: NLSP) Investigational New Drug application for Quilience (mazindol extended-release (mazindol ER), the Company's lead drug candidate, for the treatment of narcolepsy.
- The open IND enables NLS to initiate its Phase 2a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Quilience.
- The proposed multi-center study is expected to enroll 60 patients and commence in August.
- The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) as measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). A key secondary endpoint is a change from baseline in the mean weekly number of cataplexy attacks in the anticipated subset of patients with cataplexy.
- Price Action: NLSP shares are up 21.3% at $3.65 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
