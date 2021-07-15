 Skip to main content

NLS Pharma Stock Gains As Its Narcolepsy Candidate To Enter Mid-Stage Study Next Month

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:56am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd's (NASDAQ: NLSP) Investigational New Drug application for Quilience (mazindol extended-release (mazindol ER), the Company's lead drug candidate, for the treatment of narcolepsy. 
  • The open IND enables NLS to initiate its Phase 2a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Quilience.
  • The proposed multi-center study is expected to enroll 60 patients and commence in August. 
  • The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) as measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). A key secondary endpoint is a change from baseline in the mean weekly number of cataplexy attacks in the anticipated subset of patients with cataplexy.
  • Price Action: NLSP shares are up 21.3% at $3.65 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
