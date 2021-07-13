 Skip to main content

Ayala's Stock Surges After Ladenburg Initiates Coverage With Price Target Of $29

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:15am   Comments
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AYLAinitiated with Buy with a $29 (around 120% upside) at Ladenburg Thalmann analyst price target. 
  • The analyst says the company has the most diversified gamma-secretase inhibitor play in the public markets. 
  • Demir sees near-to-medium term value play considering Ayala's "wide clinical pipeline that offers plenty of interesting /compelling optionality."
  • In April, the first patient was dosed in Phase 1 AL102 Combination Trial with Novartis' Anti-BCMA Agent for multiple myeloma.
  • Ayala expects an initial interim data read-out from part A of desmoid tumor Phase 2/3 pivotal trial study and dose selection by mid-2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $56 million are sufficient to provide a cash runway into 2023.
  • Price Action: AYLA shares are up 17.3% at $12.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for AYLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Ladenburg ThalmannInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2020Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2020Noble Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AYLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LULUGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On447.0
MDBCanaccord GenuityMaintains395.0
ASPUCanaccord GenuityMaintains13.0
ANGOCanaccord GenuityMaintains28.0
JPMBMO CapitalMaintains141.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
