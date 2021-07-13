Ayala's Stock Surges After Ladenburg Initiates Coverage With Price Target Of $29
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AYLA) initiated with Buy with a $29 (around 120% upside) at Ladenburg Thalmann analyst price target.
- The analyst says the company has the most diversified gamma-secretase inhibitor play in the public markets.
- Demir sees near-to-medium term value play considering Ayala's "wide clinical pipeline that offers plenty of interesting /compelling optionality."
- In April, the first patient was dosed in Phase 1 AL102 Combination Trial with Novartis' Anti-BCMA Agent for multiple myeloma.
- Ayala expects an initial interim data read-out from part A of desmoid tumor Phase 2/3 pivotal trial study and dose selection by mid-2022.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $56 million are sufficient to provide a cash runway into 2023.
- Price Action: AYLA shares are up 17.3% at $12.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for AYLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Ladenburg Thalmann
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Dec 2020
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Dec 2020
|Noble Capital Markets
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
