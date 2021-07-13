 Skip to main content

ASLAN Pharma Secures Debt Funding Of $45M To Support ASLAN003 Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 8:03am   Comments
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLNhas closed a secured loan facility provided by K2 HealthVentures (K2HV). 
  • Under the terms of the facility, K2HV will provide ASLAN up to $45 million of secured debt financing consisting of a $20 million initial term loan funded at closing, with the remaining $25 million subject to specific terms and conditions.
  • Proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of ASLAN003 in autoimmune gastrointestinal and skin diseases and general corporate purposes. 
  • ASLAN expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for ASLAN003 in inflammatory bowel disease in early 2022.
  • Price Action: ASLN shares are down 0.32% at 3.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

