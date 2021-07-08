 Skip to main content

Vor Biopharma, Janssen Team Up To Develop Combination Therapies For Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:28am   Comments
  • Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VORhas collaborated with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
  • Under the terms of the collaboration, Vor Biopharma will investigate the combination of Vor's engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform with one of Janssen's bi-specific antibodies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).  
  • The collaboration agreement provides that each company retains all rights and ownership to their respective programs and platforms.
  • Price Action: VOR shares closed at $18.15 on Wednesday.

