 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Angion Stock Falls As Lead Product Candidate Flunks In COVID-19 Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
Angion Stock Falls As Lead Product Candidate Flunks In COVID-19 Trial
  • Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ANGN) has announced data from a small exploratory Phase 2 ALI-201 trial of ANG-3777 in patients with severe COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
  • The study failed to meet the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints
  • The 120-subject trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of four doses of ANG-3777 to reduce the severity and progression of acute lung injury in patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia who are at high risk of progressing to ARDS. 
  • The trial's primary endpoint was survival-free from the need for mechanical ventilation or dialysis at 28 days. 
  • The active arm of the trial did not show a statistically significant difference over the standard of care arm. 
  • The number of adverse events, serious adverse events, and fatal events reported in ALI-201 were slightly higher than the standard of care control arm.
  • But no new or unexpected safety signals resulted from the trial. 
  • The company expects to report data from the ANG-3777 Phase 3 trial in transplant-associated acute kidney injury by the end of 2021. 
  • Data from the ANG-3777 Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery is expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: ANGN shares are down 10.4% at $12.94 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANGN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: COVID Disappointments For Altimmune And Angion, Brickell Jumps On Hyperhidrosis Study Updates, 2 IPOs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Mediwound, Provention FDA Decisions, IPOs, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com