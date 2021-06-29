 Skip to main content

Kymera Therapeutics Seeks To Raise Capital Via 4M Shares Equity Offering To Fund Oncology Franchises

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 8:56am   Comments
  • Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock. 
  • Underwriters can purchase up to an additional 600k shares.
  • Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
  • The proceeds will be used to fund the continued development of KT-474, KT 413, expansion of IRAK4 & IRAKIMiD oncology franchises.
  • Recently, the company announced interim results from the Single Ascending Dose portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers.
  • KT-474 has exceeded the Phase 1 target degradation of 85% to date, with robust IRAK4 degradation after a single oral dose lasting for at least six days at all dose levels.
  • The company says that based on existing cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $435.2 million and net proceeds from this offering, it will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2025.
  • See the offering prospectus here.
  • Price Action: KYMR shares are down 0.4% at $47 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings General

