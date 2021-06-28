Kymera's KT-474 Achieved Sustained IRAK4 Reduction After Single Dose In Healthy Volunteers
- Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has announced interim results from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers.
- KT-474 has exceeded the Phase 1 target degradation of 85% to date, with robust IRAK4 degradation after a single oral dose lasting for at least six days at all dose levels.
- No treatment-related adverse events have been observed to date.
- Also, the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474. Kymera plans to initiate repeat dosing in July 2021.
- A subsequent cohort in the Phase 1 trial will include up to 20 patients with atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa.
- Kymera expects to present updated results from the healthy volunteer SAD and MAD portions of the trial in Q4 of 2021.
- Kymera will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: KYMR shares are up 8.16% at $48 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General