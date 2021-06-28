 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kymera's KT-474 Achieved Sustained IRAK4 Reduction After Single Dose In Healthy Volunteers

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Share:
Kymera's KT-474 Achieved Sustained IRAK4 Reduction After Single Dose In Healthy Volunteers
  • Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMRhas announced interim results from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers.
  • KT-474 has exceeded the Phase 1 target degradation of 85% to date, with robust IRAK4 degradation after a single oral dose lasting for at least six days at all dose levels. 
  • No treatment-related adverse events have been observed to date.
  • Also, the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474. Kymera plans to initiate repeat dosing in July 2021.
  • A subsequent cohort in the Phase 1 trial will include up to 20 patients with atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa.
  • Kymera expects to present updated results from the healthy volunteer SAD and MAD portions of the trial in Q4 of 2021.
  • Kymera will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: KYMR shares are up 8.16% at $48 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics' KT-413 Shows Encouraging Preclinical Anti-Cancer Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com