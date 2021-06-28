Sanofi's Soliqua Shows Improved Blood Sugar Control Without Weigh Gain Against Premixed Insulin
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced new study data of Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide injection) that met its two primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints in a head-to-head comparison against premixed insulin in type 2 diabetes.
- The data were presented at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions.
- The study, dubbed SoliMix, showed that once-daily Soliqua demonstrated noninferiority to premixed insulin BIAsp 30 given twice per day on two primary endpoints, helping patients achieve A1C control and control their weight.
- Patients who received Soliqua experienced A1C reductions of about 1.8 percentage points, compared with 1.1 for premixed insulin.
- On the weight control endpoint, patients on the Soliqua arm lost about 1.5 pounds on average compared with about 2.5 pounds of average weight gain for the patients who received premixed insulin.
