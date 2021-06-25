 Skip to main content

Tonix Pharma Stock Moving Higher On Plans For Vaccine Manufacturing Facility In Bitterroot Valley

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 8:56am   Comments
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXPsaid in a regulatory filing that plans are underway to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing site to develop and manufacture vaccines, including its experimental COVID-19 shot, TNX-1800.
  • The Montana facility intended to develop and manufacture Tonix’s vaccine candidates will be a “public/private sector collaboration between Ravalli County and Tonix Pharmaceuticals that will bring more high-tech bioscience jobs to the Bitterroot Valley,” the company said.
  • Early this week, Tonix announced its plans to develop the fibromyalgia candidate, TNX-102 SL, as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome.
  • Price Action: TNXP shares are up 13.6% at $1.25 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

