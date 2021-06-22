 Skip to main content

vTv Therapeutics Shares Jump On Out-Licensing Agreement For Azeliragon In Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:11am   Comments
  • Privately-held Cantex Pharmaceuticals Inc has entered into a licensing agreement with vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) to develop and commercialize vTv's azeliragon.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Cantex will be responsible for the development and commercialization of azeliragon, and the companies will allocate downstream profits under a tiered arrangement.
  • No other financial details were disclosed.
  • "As such, the opportunity to develop azeliragon, a phase 2-ready oral medication administered once daily, which has demonstrated a good safety profile in several Alzheimer's disease trials, is an excellent fit for Cantex. We intend to move rapidly to prepare for clinical trials assessing the potential of azeliragon for the treatment of a number of complications associated with cancer," said Cantex CEO & President Stephen Marcus.
  • Azeliragon (TTP488) is an orally active, small molecule antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE).
  • Price Action: VTVT shares are up 6.99% at $2.53 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

