Lineage's Spinal Cord Injury Cell Therapy Return To Clinical Testing

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:08am   Comments
  • Following feedback received from the FDALineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) will submit an amendment to its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for OPC1, allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell transplant therapy for spinal cord injury (SCI). 
  • The IND amendment will be submitted in Q4 of 2021.
  • In February, the Company entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Neurgain to evaluate its Parenchymal Spinal Delivery (PSD) System in both preclinical and clinical settings. 
  • Lineage will assess the safety and performance of the Neurgain PSD system to deliver OPC1 to the spinal cord in both the preclinical and clinical settings. 
  • If the results of these studies are positive, Lineage may exercise its option to enter into a pre-negotiated license and commercialization agreement with Neurgain.
  • The Phase 1 clinical study data is intended to validate the Neurgain PSD system for use in a late-stage clinical study, expected to begin in 2022 following the completion of the Phase 1 study.
  • Price Action: LCTX shares are up 4.48% at $2.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

