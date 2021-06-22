Dual-Antibody Cocktail Shows Effectiveness In COVID-19 Animal Models: Reuters
- In mice and hamster study, COVID-19 therapies comprising two types of antibodies were found to be effective against a wide range of COVID-19 variants, Reuters reported citing the Washington University School of Medicine.
- The latest study included three of the four variants that have been designated "variants of concern" by the WHO.
- The FDA in April revoked the emergency use authorization of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) single antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, amid resistance due to the variants.
- The researchers evaluated the FDA authorized combination therapies made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Eli Lilly, and single antibody therapy, sotrovimab by Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
- They also assessed the antibodies in clinical trials by AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Vir, and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 ReutersBiotech News Health Care General