Dual-Antibody Cocktail Shows Effectiveness In COVID-19 Animal Models: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 7:01am   Comments
  • In mice and hamster study, COVID-19 therapies comprising two types of antibodies were found to be effective against a wide range of COVID-19 variants, Reuters reported citing the Washington University School of Medicine.
  • The latest study included three of the four variants that have been designated "variants of concern" by the WHO.
  • The FDA in April revoked the emergency use authorization of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) single antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, amid resistance due to the variants.
  • The researchers evaluated the FDA authorized combination therapies made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Eli Lilly, and single antibody therapy, sotrovimab by Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
  • They also assessed the antibodies in clinical trials by AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Vir, and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN).

Biotech News Health Care

